After several days of speculation about Natalie Vértiz’s pregnancy, Yaco Eskenazi and the model decided to confirm the news for the program You are in all.

The couple were excited to show the first ultrasound of their second baby. Before giving the announcement, the former reality boy dedicated a few words to his wife Natalie Vértiz.

“Love you. I am happy to accompany you in something that you dreamed of and that you also love. I don’t think either of us had the slightest idea that we were going to connect as we connected. Always despite what happens, we will always be together ”, expressed Yaco Eskenazi.

For her part, Natalie Vértiz assured that she wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret, however, she decided that the time had come for this Saturday, February 27.

“This pregnancy I have felt super ours. I wanted to keep the secret until I couldn’t, but my belly was giving me away. We are jumping on one foot with happiness and it came at the moment it had to arrive, ”he said with a laugh. Then, he showed his state of pregnancy before cameras.

Later, Yaco Eskenazi He was moved to remember his late father’s teachings on how he should respect and care for his family.

The couple mentioned that they still do not know the sex of their second child, but said that so far he is healthy.

Natalie Vértiz shows her pregnancy status on Instagram

Through her official Instagram account, the model Natalie Vértiz sent a message to her followers about her pregnancy. There, she placed the first photograph showing her state of pregnancy.

Natalie Vértiz after announcing her second pregnancy What a blessing to create life

“I am very excited to tell you that I will be a mother for the second time of a life desired, expected and much loved from now on! What a blessing to create life! I’m writing this and I still can’t believe it! What a beautiful moment. My heart beats a thousand! We wanted to wait a little while to be able to give the news with tranquility and total security. So, without further ado, our family grows! @yacoturco, Liam and I couldn’t be happier! ”the former reality girl wrote.

Celebrities congratulate Natalie Vértiz on her pregnancy

One of the first to celebrate the driver’s pregnancy and Miss Universe 2011, was the actress and television presenter Rebeca Escribns.

“Oh Lord! What happiness! I read you and my eyes fill with tears! ”, Wrote the host of América shows.

27.2.2021 | Comment from Rebeca Escribns on Natalie Vertiz’s post. Photo: Capture Natalie Vertiz / Instagram

