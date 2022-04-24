Natalie Vertiz Y Iaco Eskenazi, mario hart Y Korina Rivadeneira, Christian Rivero Y gianella neyraare some of the most stable couples of the Peruvian show business, because, until now, none of these unions has been affected by an ampay of Magaly Medina. Here we tell you how and when they met, and how they live their days in front of and behind the screens.

Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vertiz

This couple is considered one of the most beloved of entertainment. The former reality boys Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz met in “This is war.” Miss Peru left a relationship with Gino Pessaresi and the captain of the “lions” separated from Sully Sáenz.

Thus, some time later, in the middle of the live program, he surprised her by asking for her hand. “I love you, do you want to marry me?”, the popular ‘Turco’ told her, to which she replied with her “yes”.

That same year, she revealed that she was pregnant and, months later, they got married in what was classified as ‘the wedding of the year’. Some of her famous assistants were Sheyla Rojas, Johanna San Miguel, Mathías Brivio, Rebeca Escribans, Melissa Loza, André Carrillo, Jefferson Farfán, among others.

Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi were married in 2015. Photo: América TV/capture, Natalie Vértiz/Instagram

Maria Pia Copello and Samuel Dyer

Former children’s cheerleader Maria Pia Copello she married businessman Samuel Dyer Coriat in 2006. Currently, they have three children, with whom they travel the world and create tiktoks for their social networks.

The family stays away from scandals, and keeps their intimate life in complete privacy.

María Pía Copello and her husband Samuel Dyer Coriat. Photo: Instagram

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra have known each other for many years. She was an acting figure and he had not yet made his television leap.

In an interview they told how they started their relationship. “Several years go by and I go to work in the production area; Then, the end of filming party arrived, where the producers were on one side and the actors on the other… I saw her in the distance, sitting alone at a table, I asked her to dance and I danced two songs with her, “he said in an Instagram live.

In 2011 both starred in the novel “LaLola”, and from there their relationship began to be rumored. In 2015 the romance was confirmed, when they mentioned that they were expecting their first baby.

Gianella Neyra and Cristian Rivero have no marriage plans in sight. Photo: Instagram.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva make up another of the strongest couples in the Peruvian show business. In February 2022, they celebrated nine years together. Both met in “The Last Passenger”, a program that Latina broadcast in the early 2010s.

An ampay of Magaly Medina brought this relationship to light. Three years later, they got married. As a result of this union, their daughters were born, with whom they subsequently travel as a family.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz together until 2022. Photo: Karen Schwarz/ Instagram

Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira

The romance between Mario Hart and Korina Rivanadeira began after passing through reality shows. The car driver had a relationship with the singer Leslie Shaw, but they separated after an ampay with Olinda Castañeda.

After the breakup and being single for a short time, he surprised by introducing Korina Rivadeneira, on February 14, 2017, as his new outgoing. With the passing of the months, his bond was consolidating more and more.

In April of that same year, they got married in Huaura. The ceremony was held in that city amid questions. Three years later, they became the parents of a little girl whom they named Lara. They are currently expecting their second baby.

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart talked about their baby. Photo: Capture America TV

Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo

The same year she was crowned Miss World, back in 2004, Maju Mantilla She met who would be her husband, Gustavo Salcedo.

They started a relationship in 2005 and, seven years later, they got married. They have two children: the first bears the father’s name and the second is called Luna María.

Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salcedo have been in a relationship for more than 17 years. Photo: Maju Mantilla/Instagram

Ismael La Rosa and Virna Flores

Ismael La Rosa and Virna Flores They are two actors who have maintained a solid relationship since they met in 1998, during the recordings of “La rica Vicky”. In 2008, they married, and have been married for 14 years.

“We’ve had ups, downs and downs… but we’ve always come out ahead learning, growing and changing together,” the interpreter wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

Ismael La Rosa and Virna Flores were married in 2008. Photo: Ismael La Rosa/Instagram

Rossy War and Tito Mauri

The love story between RossyWar Y Titus Mauri It started in 1985 and now they have been together for more than 35 years. As a result of their love, they both had two children: Tommy and Kathia.

The interpreter of “I never thought I would cry” and The queen of technocumbia and the businessman renewed their wedding vows and celebrated their copper wedding in 2019 at a party in front of the sea.

Rossy War: Tito Mauri reveals that the singer almost didn’t make it to her wedding because she couldn’t find her shoe

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuna

The couple was sheltered for the first time in the “Love and fire” program; Later, both made their relationship official in 2017. She reported that she met Richard because she wanted to contact her father for a campaign.

“I wrote to César (Richard’s cousin) if his uncle could help me by contacting me so he could help us with the entire campaign we had done and out of nowhere, I checked my cell phone, Richard Acuña had spoken to me,” said Brunella Horna.

However, during an interview in “America Today”, she revealed that she does not want to marry Richard Acuña: “I’m going to tell the truth, it’s been four years, I’ve waited, I’m bored and we’re fine like this.”

Natalia Salas and Sergio Coloma

Both have been in a relationship since 2017 and together they had their firstborn named Leandro. They commented that, while she was in the gestation stage, the agronomist was looking for her ideal ring to propose marriage to her. After several months, the two traveled to the United States with their little one and the marriage request became a reality at Disneyland, California.

“I have something to tell you,” said Sergio, very excited at this moment, showing him a box with a ring to ask him: “Do you want to marry me?”