Natalie Vertiz and Yaco Eskenazi are celebrating. The driver of My mom cooks better than yours turns 42 this December 14 and, as expected, received the greetings of his thousands of followers and his famous wife.

The figure of America television did not hesitate to share a series of photographs with the father of his children and touched his millions of followers with his emotional dedication on Instagram. In the letter, he highlighted the qualities of the America television presenter.

Natalie Vértiz celebrates Yaco Eskenazi’s birthday

Natalie Vértiz shared images of various stages of her relationship with Yaco Eskenazi and wrote:

“Happy day, my darling. Life with you is beautiful, today and we always celebrate you. Our captain and protector daddy, I love your heart and personality. Many see you, but little do they know how you are between 4 walls. If you saw every occurrence here at home, it would have me laughing all day. Thank you for your energy and sense of humor, “he wrote on the aforementioned platform.

Natalie Vértiz and her tender birthday message to Yaco Eskenazi: “Life with you is beautiful.” Photo: Instagram capture

Natalie Vértiz is proud of the achievement of her eldest son

The model made a live broadcast for her followers in which she touched on various topics about her career, future plans and her family. In this conversation with users, he was very happy to tell that his son Liam managed to successfully complete an academic year.

Natalie Vértiz reflected on the difficult year that millions of schoolchildren have had to go through throughout Peru and expressed her pride that the little one will pass to the third grade of primary school. “How crazy that classes are over! The fact that they were able to have face-to-face classes was beautiful ”, he expressed.