In the most recent broadcast of 'You are in all of them, Natalie Vértiz spoke about the topic of the moment: Christian Domínguez's most recent infidelity to Pamela Franco. The model did not hesitate to express her discontent and confusion at the ampay starring the cumbiambero. The model referred to the situation as “complicated and difficult.” Along those lines, she expressed her disappointment and confusion in relation to the events surrounding the now ex-couple.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian and Pamela kiss for the last time on TV: this was their meeting in 'El reventonazo de la Chola'

What did Natalie Vértiz say about Christian Domínguez's infidelities?

During the program 'You are in all', last Saturday, February 3, Natalie Vértiz opened her heart and let her feelings be known about the difficult moment that Pamela Franco is facing, especially after the singer's second infidelity was discovered. The former Miss Peru emphasized the complexity of everything that happened and the uncertainty it generates in the public.

“It is a very complicated, difficult situation, and one that knows him, Pamela. Really, I have no words, I feel disappointed, I feel confused,” Natalie expressed.

The host also stated that she does not know very well what the possible explanations that Christian Domínguez would seek to offer in the program could be.America today', next Monday, in the long-awaited interview he gave to the morning show. “I don't understand very well, I don't know exactly what answers Christian Domínguez will give us”Vertiz added.

And not only that, since Natalie ended up questioning Christian Domínguez's pattern of behavior over the years. “I don't understand why Christian can't stop cheating. Why can't he stop this pattern that he's in his twenties?” stated the former beauty queen.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Gareca vs. Christian Domínguez: 'Arriba mi gente' will have 'Tigre' to compete with 'América hoy'

What did Choca Mandros say about Christian Domínguez's interview in 'América hoy'?

Choca Mandros, host of the program 'You are in all', denied the questions of Rodrigo González, who believes that the morning show would be “selling smoke”, since Christian is never seen promoting the interview. This theory was gaining strength on social networks and many Internet users have been believing that it would be true.

“But if there is, to make it clearer, if there is a photo, it is because there is a video and this Monday they are going to see that interview. But be careful, it does not mean that we are only going to see that, because they have given me the information that there is a dynamic with Christian in the studio to be able to continue watching the topic and ask him current questions about his personal life”saidCrash.

#Natalie #Vértiz #forceful #response #Christian39s #infidelities #quotI #feel #disappointedquot