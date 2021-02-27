Natalie Vértiz confirmed that she is expecting her second child, the result of her relationship with the model and actor Yaco Eskenazi.

After several pregnancy rumors, the couple finally admitted the news on the program You are in all.

“This pregnancy I have felt super ours. I wanted to keep the secret until I couldn’t, but my belly was giving me away. We are jumping on one foot with happiness, and it came at the moment it had to arrive ”, expressed the model.

After confirmation, Natalie Vertiz He took to his Instagram account to tell how he feels about his pregnancy. The publication is accompanied by a photo where the model shows her belly.

“A new love has been growing for a few months. The most beautiful love of all. I am very excited to tell you that I will be a mother for the second time of a life desired, expected and much loved from now on What a blessing to create life! I’m writing this and I still can’t believe it. What a beautiful moment. My heart beats a thousand, “wrote the former beauty queen.

Natalie Vértiz after announcing her second pregnancy: What a blessing to create life. Photo: Natalie Vértiz / Instagram

Also, Natalie Vértiz said that she took time to break the news, since she wanted to be totally sure.

“We wanted to wait a little while to be able to give the news with calm and total security. So, without further ado, our family grows. @yacoturco, Liam and I couldn’t be happier ”, he concluded.

Yaco Eskenazi excited by the pregnancy of Natalie Vértiz

The reality boy Yaco Eskenazi told everything he felt for his wife Natali Vertiz, who is expecting her second child.

“Love you. I am happy to accompany you in something that you dreamed of and that you also love. I don’t think either of us had the slightest idea that we were going to connect as we connected. Always, despite what happens, we will always be together, “he said in You are in all.

