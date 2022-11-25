natalie vertiz spoke about the images of Yaco Eskenazi in a ‘pichanga’ with Aldo Miyashiro. The model defended her husband from the criticism he received on social networks, since many claimed that he could be caught in an ampay, as happened to the driver of “La banda del Chino”.

Natalie Vértiz’s fans warned her to be careful with the former reality boy’s friendships. However, she stood up for him in an interview with “America shows”. The former Miss Peru assured that she trusts the father of her son and she believes that she will be faithful to him. In addition, she clarified that she does not need to give him permission to go out and play soccer. “We have always had a lot of respect for each other… I don’t doubt my husband at all until he proves otherwise,” she said.