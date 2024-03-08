Actress Natalie Portman divorced French choreographer Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage. The magazine reported this on March 8 People.

Portman filed for divorce in July 2023. The process ended in February in France. The actress's representative confirmed that she is no longer married.

The publication reported that the reason for the separation was Millepied’s betrayal. According to the source, the couple tried to improve their relationship, but in the end Portman decided to separate.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of the film “Black Swan” in 2009, for which the actress received an Oscar. In 2011, Portman gave birth to a son, Aleph, and a year later she and Millepied got married. In 2017, their daughter Amalia was born.

