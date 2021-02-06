On February 4, the Page six portal shared through its social networks photographs of Natalie Portman with sportswear in Sydney and spread rumors of a possible pregnancy.

As is known, the renowned 39-year-old actress is in Australia recording the movie Thor: love and thunder.

Natalie Portman was photographed leaving in Sydney on Thursday apparently pregnant. While it seems unusual for Portman to be in the family path while filming a role, it would not be strange if the film worked around him, ”wrote the famous outlet.

Given this, the same Oscar winner used her Instagram stories to deny all the pregnancy rumors.

The interpreter shared a screenshot of the article with the headline: “Natalie Portman apparently goes out with a belly in Sydney”.

“Hears. So I’m not totally pregnant … “, the actress wrote in the publication.

Likewise, Natalie Portman, who is the mother of two children, He sent another message where he questioned that the media are still releasing news based on rumors and writing notes on the bodies of women today.

“But apparently it’s still okay in 2021 for someone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want.”He added.

Natalie Portman denies pregnancy rumors and regrets that they talk about her body. Photo: Natalie Portman / Instagram

Natalie Portman on her return to Marvel

In October of last year, Natalie Portman spoke to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show about his return to the Marvel franchise.

“I am playing the Mighty Thor. There were some of the graphic novels where Jane Foster becomes Thor, ”Portman explained of her previous role as astrophysicist Jane Foster. “It’s going to be very silly, fun and cool. We have Taika Waititi (director). It’s wonderful, so I’m very excited, ”he added.

