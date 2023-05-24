The arrival of the 41-year-old Israeli nationalized American in Cannes it has an air of celebration and controversy. The actress, director and producer is presenting the first film of her company, MountainA, which is in the official competition.

This debut is made with a more than controversial story: May December, by Todd Haynes, based on a true case: the scandal that caused the relationship of a teacher with her 13-year-old student.

In the film directed by todd haynes (Velvet Goldmine, Far from Heaven and Carol), Portman, in addition to being a producer, acts and does so alongside the renowned Julianne Moore. The press at the famous film festival has said that the visit of both figures “has illuminated Cannes”.

Portman (Elizabeth) with Moore (Gracie). Photo: diffusion

Set in 2015, May December tells the story of Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore), a woman who in 1992, being a 36-year-old teacher, left her husband to start a relationship with a student who was barely 13 years old. With an ex-husband still injured and a son and grandson who are in the same grade, her routine is disrupted by Elizabeth Berry (Portman), a popular actress who seeks her out to learn about her controversial story because she will play her in the small screen.

YOU CAN SEE: Cate Blanchett challenges the Catholic Church

“My role serves as an excuse for us to consider whether the art can be amoral How many movies are made about serial killers, how many massacres do we see on the screen without considering a value judgment? ”, He questioned in statements to El País.

“I’ve been an actress for most of my life, so I’ve been researching that role for all those years,” she joked. “What’s fascinating about the character is that she doesn’t mind acting all the time, how far she’s able to go for her work, and the different layers of acting that she brings into play, even when she’s on her own,” she said. she.

on the tape, Portman attends Moore’s young daughter’s drama class to give a talk and there he confesses that the sexual sequences are as irritating as they are fascinating, that sometimes he really gets carried away by the chemistry with his co-stars. “It is a moment that already stood out in the script. Well, we all have genuine feelings for other human beings, and it happens both in acting and in real life. You have to know how to manage it and not confuse our work with our emotions. In my case, I have never felt comfortable with the sex sequences, ”she indicated.

In Star Wars?

On the other hand, in an interview with GQ, the actress noted that she’s set to return to the Star Wars franchise, 18 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith served as her departure from the long-running space saga.

YOU CAN SEE: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro at the Cannes Film Festival

Her fans have seen her starring in all three of George Lucas’s prequels as Padmé Amidala, who wins the heart of Anakin Skywalker.

“I have no information on this,” Portman said when a fan raised the idea that she would return to the franchise. “No one has ever asked me to come back, but I’m open to it.”, quoted GQ.

YOU CAN SEE: Michelle Alexander won 2 awards at the Cannes World Film Festival

the character of Portman she died in labor after giving birth to Luke and Leia in Revenge of the Sith, but the Star Wars franchise has a history of bringing back supposedly dead characters.

#Natalie #Portman #brings #sex #scandal #film #Cannes #Film #Festival