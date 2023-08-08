According to some rumors, it seems that he would have cheated on the actress

Over the last few hours, the ‘Us Weekly’ magazine has launched a sensational news about Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that the two have decided to separate after 11 years together and two children. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are no longer a couple. The news was made public by the magazine ‘Us Weekly’, according to which the actress and the dancer would have made the decision to separate after a betrayal of him. As already anticipated, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied separate after 11 years of love, crowned by the birth of two sons: Aleph and Amalia.

According to reports from the well-known magazine, it seems that Benjamin Millepied cheated on the actress with a 25-year-old girl, Camille Étienne. It is rumored that at first Portman would have forgiven her husband for cheating on her, above all for the sake of the children.

As the days went by, however, the actress could not stand the gesture of her husband and would therefore have taken the decision to divorce. ‘Us Weekly’ magazine revealed that Natalie Portman would have discovered the extramarital affair of her husband Benjamin Millepied last March, while the decision to divorce came in the last few days. Although there has not yet been a confirmation or a denial by those directly involved, the news seems to be certain and is becoming more and more insistent.

As anticipated, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have decided to remain silent and not to comment on the media wave that has overwhelmed them in recent days. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the actress and the dancer will decide to reveal what has happened in recent months.