Natalie Merchant (Jamestown, New York, 59 years old) is said to be a survivor. That it must not have been easy leading a band, the iconic 10,000 Maniacs, at just 18 years old, at a time, the eighties, in which everything that was respected and admired and heard in pop —and folk, and rock, and whatever—was eminently masculine. That it must not have been easy either to leave the band at the top, 14 years later, to launch into an uncertain solo career that was not uncertain at all: from her first album, tigerlily (1995), more than five million copies were sold, at that time when the success of an album was still measured by sales and not by listening.

“I came to forget that I had had a career. I lost my voice and there was no guarantee that I would be able to sing again.”

Turned into a grande dame of an American with Irish roots, Merchant had followed her path, releasing an album every so often until, first, her daughter was born in 2003 and she got away from it all for six years. She never fully returned: since 2014, we had no record news from her. It was that her life became more complicated than necessary, as she admits. Hence the profound and valuable new album of hers, Keep Your Courage (Nonesuch/Warner), the first in a decade, have something of a resuscitator. “At first it was just a lack of time. I was still a single mother who had been involved in a lot of charitable causes and even taught at my daughter’s school. I didn’t have a minute for myself. I always remember doing something that had nothing to do with me. I came to forget that I had ever had a career, ”she confesses. She is in a hotel room, in London, far from home. It is morning and he is holding a phone. Maybe he does it with his left hand. A year ago I couldn’t have done it. She had lost control of her left hand. “I couldn’t play,” she says. She makes two, she couldn’t even speak, let alone sing. “It could be said that in these 10 years everything has happened to me,” she adds.

Keep Your Courage has brought her back to life. “The week before the lockdown, I had spinal surgery that was going to keep me at home for a while,” she recounts. “But it happened that we all had to stay at home. I lost my voice, because the incision was in her neck. I was getting her back little by little, but there was no guarantee that she would be able to sing again. I came to think that I would have to dedicate myself to painting! Because what the pandemic was allowing me was to reconnect with myself. I had come to feel guilty about playing the piano. That everything stopped gave me permission to be an artist again, and I couldn’t sing! ”, She exposes, eloquently and hastily. In the epic, landscape and ceremonial, of cuts like ‘The Feast of Saint Valentine’ —with the word love repeating itself like a mantra, like what is going to get you out of the hole, from any hole— there is a contained feeling, that of those who fight so you can’t recover.

That a portrait of Joan of Arc appears on the album cover is no coincidence. In fact, it is the portrait that she came across one day, at the age of 16, in a textbook, in high school. “Joan of Arc died at 19, the age my daughter is now. I can’t imagine the horror she experienced. In fact, we tend not to think about it. Her death has been naturalized. We forget the context. And it’s terrifying to do it,” she says. She remembers that, during the time she spent in Spain, in Malaga —she was married to a man from Malaga, Daniel de la Calle, for nine years—, when the pasos for Holy Week came out, her daughter kept asking her who all those figures were and why they seemed to have suffered so much. She didn’t understand anything. Like her when she first saw a portrait of Joan of Arc. “Be brave –keep your courage— is telling you, always be on your guard, because if you don’t, you can lose everything”, he assures. And she’s talking about women’s rights? “Of course,” she replies.

“In the eighties, women were an anomaly in the world of music. Today our presence has normalized, there is an improvement, but we continue to be treated as objects. I couldn’t believe, growing up, the number of records with naked women on the cover being released. Today they are no longer the ones who put them there, now we do it ourselves. And I still don’t understand it. The way women’s bodies are used is extremely violent, what is demanded of them,” she says, concerned, above all, about the use of social networks, and about the statistics that ensure that, in the United States , 60% of adolescents say they do not have any friends. “Can you believe it? What kind of respect for others are they going to have if they grow up at the mercy of the porn they’re watching on their phone?” she wonders, shocked. Her attempt to take refuge in the past—in Greek myths, giving voice to the goddess Echo in ‘Narcissus’; and even in ‘Babylon’, with the flow jazzy of ‘Tower of Babel’—has something of an escape from the present, and, at the same time, a rewriting of what has been lived.

His mature chamber pop —which shines elegantly in ‘Guardian Angel’, and in the ode to Walt Whitman, and his obsession with loving everyone, ‘Song of Himself’— drinks, and a lot, he says, from the rereading of classics During the album’s conception she returned to reading Mrs Dalloway, by Virginia Woolf, and yellow wallpaper, by Charlotte Perkins Gilman—and every little moment you are lucky enough to live. “I am alive by a miracle,” she says. The matter with her hand, the hand that was immobilized, the hand with which she may be holding the phone while she talks, was the consequence of a very serious sepsis. “I had to learn to play the piano again. So long not allowing me to touch it, and when I wanted to do it the most, I couldn’t. Now I live each moment as what it is: something unique”. Perhaps for this reason, beauty, in Keep Your Courageit’s everywhere.

