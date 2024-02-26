President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued this Monday that the telephone number of The New York Times correspondent, Natalie Kitroeff, is public, and that she herself sent it in an institutional letter to the spokesperson for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas.

In his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president once again showed the letter sent to him by the chief correspondent of the American newspaper, and indicated that he does not mind having his YouTube channel blocked for a week. “It doesn't matter, the truth will set us free,” said the President.

However, later López Obrador asked Ramírez Cuevas to remove Kitroeff's phone, “they are not going to brush us off.”

“Nothing else is to put into context how they act with arrogance; first, nothing more than that they did not take into account, the journalist, fellow journalist, is doing public work. Journalism is a public activity, like politics, and everyone We have to act with transparency,” said the President.

The golden rule of democracy is transparency, or one of the golden rules, justified the head of the Executive.

“She knew that she was asking the Presidency's social communication coordinator for information, she spoke to his phone, or she sent him the email; it is an institutional letter, she sent it to his institutional email,” López Obrador said.

“Their phone number is also institutional, it is public, we found out later, because you see how many people are watching and helping.”

The man from Tabasco also pointed out that he requested a review from the YouTube platform, with the intention of returning the video from February 22, but said that he did not accept a requirement from the video channel.

“The person who helps me, and she is extraordinary, very good, I love her very much, has some relationship with YouTube. I think they told her that if she took the phone away they could upload the text again, so she did that, but when I I found out, I told him, respectfully, no.

“No, because I'm going to put back the letter they sent to Jesus so you can see the tone, the manner. And then the report they did, without any evidence, but with a poisoned dart.”

Then, López Obrador returned to answer each of the questions sent to him by the American newspaper's correspondent.