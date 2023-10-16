Goulet said that France is making unprecedented moves to help calm the situation in Gaza, adding that her country opposes stopping European aid to the Strip.

Goulet considered that civilians in the Gaza Strip are “hostages in the hands of Hamas.”

Goulet pointed out the difficulty of the situation regarding intervention to prevent the Lebanese Hezbollah from entering the battle alongside Hamas.

Regarding the French and European role in convincing Israel not to carry out a ground invasion of Gaza, Goulet said: “Everyone is seeking that, but it is difficult when talking about Israel’s huge losses in the Hamas operation.”

French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Le Cornu, announced in an interview with the IBRA press group published on Sunday evening that France is providing “intelligence information” to Israel.

Paris confirmed on Saturday that it had not been asked to provide military aid to Israel, and that participation in military operations was “out of the question” for it.

The French minister said, “The intelligence provided comes within the framework of the usual partnership between our two countries.”

“Unfortunately, we have long experience in combating terrorism, and our intelligence has particularly effective means and sensors,” he explained, without giving further details.

The French presidency reaffirmed that “Israel has the right to defend itself and fight the terrorist groups that attacked it,” and called on Saturday once again to take “all measures that allow the protection of civilians” while Israel is intensively bombing the Gaza Strip in response to an attack carried out by Hamas.

For her part, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna confirmed on Sunday that France will continue its “efforts to avoid ignition” in the Middle East region.

“The situation is difficult, worrying and dangerous,” Colonna said during a press statement following her visit to Israel, calling on all leaders to be responsible.

In addition, Colonna announced that the toll of French people killed in Hamas attacks had risen to 19 people, that is, two more people than it was on Saturday, and 13 people were missing.

Colonna considered that the Israeli response to Hamas “must be firm, strong and fair,” stressing the need for Israel, which is besieging the Gaza Strip, to respect international and humanitarian law.