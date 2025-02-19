Actress Natalia Verbeke returns to the big screen this February 21 with a film by José Ángel Bohollo, ‘Parents‘, an distressing thriller who promises to keep us in tension until the last minute. It is the perfect excuse to talk to her about capital sins, without notice.

“I forgive a capital sin.”

“We can talk about everyone, no problem.” But remember them, please.

—Well, we have lust, laziness, gluttony, pride, envy, greed and anger. Which of them would be your capital sin?









“I think laziness, because I commit it without any guilt.” I have learned to enjoy it and forgive me to do it. To rest, not do anything productive, enjoy the merely contemplative without feeling that I am doing something wrong or that I am wasting time. And I feel very good. It should not be sin, in fact.

“Would that also sin that apologize more easily in others?”

“No, I think that the most easily apologize in others is arrogance, because I can look reflected there.” I am a bit superb sometimes and, if I censure that in others, I would have to lapse myself the first. So, to be sincere, I must apologize a sin in which I can fall at some point. But also easily apologize, don’t believe.

“Why?”

“A little yes, because I understand it perfectly.” Although in me I apologize less than in others, except with chocolate. With chocolate I feel nothing guilty, I admit it. But with panetone at Christmas, for example, it is horrible. There I feel guilty and, still, I am unable to stop. I can be eating and eating, and finding me badly, not being able to stop, and continue eating. Nor should it be sin, now that I think about it.

“And what would, then, the sin that you can’t stand in others?”

“Avaricia, no doubt.” I can’t stand people who want to monopolize and accumulate.

—What is the one that does not usually fall?

“I will.” I do not fall in it because it does not come out.

“Well, I was going to say, believe me.” The image that gives is that of someone little angry. You can say that it does not deceive.

“Don’t deceive, no.” I am very bad actress. (Laughs)

“It’s not true!” What I mean is that you are someone who falls very well. It is hard to imagine it angry. Nor does the image of pride, even if he says it is sometimes.

“Sometimes I am and other times I look more than I am really.” And I realize that sometimes, it is for shy more than anything else. But when listening to me in some answers that I give, in interviews for example, I notice that something superb dream. But it is shyness.

“Was that the capital sin of your profession or would envy be rather?”

“I haven’t seen envy in this world.” I have only seen solidarity and companionship, so that is not my experience. I imagine that another person can tell you something else depending on yours. But I do not believe that our profession is different from any other, you find the same sins and the same sinks as in anyone. After all, we are people.

“And with lust?” What do we do with lust?

– (laughs) Well enjoy it! In fact, we would also have to get it out of the list.

“Well, we have already got the laziness and gluttony.” We have just reformulate the list of capital sins and we are left in four.

“It seems good, I see her better.