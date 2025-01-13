She is the woman of the afternoons on Antena 3, but although viewers see her as the protagonist of ‘Dreams of Freedom’, many of them sigh inside the name of Teté. Natalia Sánchez (Madrid, 1990) is an actress who won the hearts of the followers of ‘Los Serrano’ in 2003, when she was barely 13 years old, with little awareness of everything that was happening. Although that opened a door and a possibility for him to dedicate himself to acting. «Actually I would love to dedicate myself to a thousand things, that is why I am an actress. So I can be a doctor, be an architect, be because I would have loved to be a doctor. I have never had a doubt that I want to continue dedicating myself to this because I started as a game and I didn’t consider anything else. I also didn’t know if I was going to be an actress or not. It was simply a game and when it began to take on another dimension and became a profession, I have never stopped playing,” the actress told ABC while having a coffee at the Atresmedia studios.

The actress stars in the daily afternoon series on Antena 3 and it has been the most watched series of the year with a 13.2% audience share. After the end of ‘Amar es para siempre’, the network had the challenge ahead of it to keep its followers in front of the television with another daily series. And it seems that he has achieved it. «The success of has surprised us all, but it is true that beforehand, seeing the scripts, we knew that we had something very powerful on our hands. What happens is that you don’t control the public’s response. “The die is cast,” he says. Although television is in a complex moment, daily series are celebrating because they continue to maintain a loyal audience.

One of the central plots of the series is the mistreatment that her character suffers from her husband, Jesús de la Reina, played by Alain Hernández. Mistreatment, abuse and harassment are issues that have plagued the film industry and although there is “a lot of work to do,” he indicates, progress has been made as a society. «There has been a very big change regarding the complaints. Now there are many people who, thanks to the fact that many cases have been reported and the focus has been placed on it, no longer make those types of comments. Many men have done a review of themselves and admit that they were cavemen before, that what they did is not justifiable, but that they have not done it again. “There is still a lot to do, but now there is a lot of care.” The actress has been in the film industry since she was very young, something that has allowed her to see this evolution and assess the current state of the industry.

– Tell me the truth, are you tired of being asked about ‘Los Serrano’?









– No, no, not at all. I can’t get tired of it. It’s as if they ask you about your primary school. No, I don’t get tired. And in fact, now that all the children of those who saw ‘Los Serrano’ at the time are watching it again, I am very excited because it is a series that is aging very well. I love that even these topics that we talked about at that time or the scripts were written in a way that was already very critical, they are not censored, but rather a review is done from home and the children are the ones who say ‘But, ‘How did you say that?’ or ‘Pink is not just for girls’. In the end it also works.

– Antonio Resines commented on more than one occasion how complicated it was sometimes to deal with fame. What do you remember about that?

– In all periods of your life there are things that have bothered you or that you remember are not entirely good or that are directly bad. Fame has that. It has lights, it has shadows. I think you have to stay with the light, with everything that people support you. It was what kept her active and made up for all the shadows.

– How easy is it to keep your feet on the ground in a world of red carpets and flashbulbs?

– There is no easy job. We all have our things at work and it’s about trying to manage and deal with them as best as possible. I have been lucky to have a family in an environment that has always supported me. I started on a project surrounded by people who knew how to get along very well and who taught us that our work is no different from any other, simply that it has a social impact, but that it requires equal or greater responsibility. If you are late, nothing can start. If you don’t take care of yourself and the next day you arrive tired and it will be recorded.

– What is the best and worst thing about your profession?

– I think the best thing is the social impact that your work has, like when you help someone and you see that it has served them for something or that it has not left the person who has seen it indifferent. Also when it doesn’t leave you indifferent and you realize that you are not the same person before and after because of everything you have learned and everything it has taught you about yourself. The worst thing is that you do a job and it is not seen or reaches people. Also when you cannot practice your profession because this job is also very capricious and there are times when you are dying to work and you can’t always. And that is very hard.

After ‘Los Serrano’, Natalia Sánchez did not stop working. And with greater or lesser repercussions, the actress has faced a multitude of film, series and theater projects until now, starring in two daily series at the same time. A matter that requires a lot of memory and organization, especially if you have to deal with a family involved. «You always need memory, whether you have a family or not. What happens is that when you’ve slept three hours, you get home and you can’t review because because you have two little ones who deserve all your time, you have to do bobbin lace. “I get up at five in the morning, I review, I study, I send school emails, I do everything I have to do as far as my partner can’t reach, and then I go to work,” he says, laughing.

Furthermore, your job is not to memorize a text and “vomit it on stage,” but rather you must interpret it. «There has to be a character arc in which there has to be nuances. There is a partner who gives you the replica, who has to breathe the sequence, who has to be alive. We feel like we are doing theater more than series because many times we go for a single take or sequence shot.”

Throughout her career, at times she has been in the eye of the hurricane of fame, at other times she was just another actress trying to move forward to carve out a niche for herself in the industry and show the woman she is now. «Fortunately I have not stopped working. I have stopped when I have been focused on motherhood, but I was recording while pregnant and then with the kids, although I stopped for a while. It is a great luck. I always cook with the same love. Whether you like it more or less is not in my hands. Sometimes the series are not so high-profile, but luck is to keep working. That it is seen is an extra gift.