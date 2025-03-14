Actress Natalia Sánchez has gone through one of the most distressing moments of her life. His four -year -old son has had to undergo an operation Hospital.

The interpreter was, according to her own words “dead of fear.” Now that everything has happened and the little one is fine, Natalia has published what she has lived.

“A few days ago they operated Neo and until a little while ago, I have not been able to write because I have needed to spend a few days to do so and that I wouldn’t skip tears like a little girl “, He has confessed.

The actress herself traveled with the child (she does not specify where, although her partner is the son of Dr. Clotet, who lives and works in Barcelona) while her partner, her partner, Marc stayed in Madrid with his eldest daughter, Lia, five.

Natalia has told in detail how the distressing moments that happened in the hospital were, Recognizing that “I was dead of fear.” Luckily, they are already at home and the little one recovers favorably from the intervention.

Natalia Sánchez has written a long text in which she details every second of that uncertainty: her incessant questions to the nurses, to which she thanks her patience, the tedious and slow wait, the coming and going of other mothers and how He found his son with his canine patrol socks when he woke up.

The full family is already at home. Also for her boyfriend, Natalia has had words of love. “The best partner and father in the world”as well as for Lía, “the best older sister on the planet.”