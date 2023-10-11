His time has come. José Peláez announced his temporary departure from hosting ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ due to his participation in an important marathon in China. Instantly the question arose as to who would take his place on the days when he was absent. Several names were considered, such as ‘Loco’ Wagner, Junior Silva and even Mauricio Mesones. However, in the latest edition of the gastronomic reality show, it was confirmed that the chosen one was the winner of the second season, Natalia Salas.

In the preview of tomorrow’s episode, October 11, you can see the performer returning to the set of the cooking show. It will be a movie night and we can enjoy Natalia singing with Florcita Polo the classic theme Frozen ‘I am free’. In addition, she also dared to sing the musical success of Tilsa Lozano ‘I’m single and I do what I want’.