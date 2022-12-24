Natalia Salas, Peruvian singer and presenter, told her followers that she will spend the year-end holidays without doing any activity and will only be in the company of her loved ones. The interpreter revealed in a publication that she is going through difficult times, after being diagnosed with cancer. However, being close to her partner fills her with strength. Thus, she decided to give details to her fans and turned to her social networks to tell them what happened to clarify some doubts.

What was the reason?

In her Instagram stories, Natalia Salas said that, for health reasons, she will not be able to celebrate Christmas as in previous years. Her chemotherapy sessions have left her a bit delicate and she needs to rest.

“This year I will not celebrate Christmas because it falls on my happiest post-chemo days, I will not have a gift exchange or dinner, but I will be with my boys recovering and that is enough for me,” he wrote.

He took advantage of promoting the 2023 agenda that he recently released. “You who did celebrate, buy my agenda. If they buy today, it arrives tomorrow,” she added.

Natalia Salas will spend a different Christmas. Photo: capture/Instagram

As is recalled, Salas started this venture, which he called with everything but fear. In addition, she recorded a song alongside the national artist Jessyca Sarango.

Natalia Salas appreciates your support after her cancer diagnosis

This 2022, Natalia Salas She was diagnosed with breast cancer, and from that moment on, her life changed. She had to leave some activities to receive her treatment, but she always had the support of her husband, Sergio Coloma.

The actress appreciated the help he provides throughout his sessions. “How your partner sees you is very important, and it has never made me feel ugly, it has never made me feel incomplete,” she said in an interview with “You are in all of them.”

“What’s more, I’m like this, all ‘chemotherapeutic’ and it’s troubling me. I tell him: ‘Sergio, please, right now, I can’t,’” she added.

In November, she returned to the theater with the play “Las chicas del 4to C”, in which she starred with Anahí de Cárdenas.

“I started crying with emotion. Not stopping, not stopping to do my things, he empowers me. All those applause, I feel that it was like chemotherapy ”, she expressed about the reception of the public.

Natalia Salas appreciates the support of Ethel Pozo

Ethel Pozo was surprised by Natalia Salas on her birthday, who wished her the best on that special date. The Peruvian actress took advantage of her to dedicate some of her words to her and thank her for visiting her in her play.

“When they told me to come, it was impossible for me to say no. I love you. I don’t have many friends in the middle, and I’m very proud to say that you are one of them. Thank you very much for coming to see me at the theater, ”she told him in“ America Today ”.