Natalia Salas He has become one of the public figures most loved by the audience, not only for his memorable stage in “Al fondo hay sitio”, but also for his sympathy and charisma. In the same way, her long relationship with Sergio Coloma is positioned as one of the most solid within the national show. However, many wonder when they will say ‘yes, I accept’ in front of the altar. Given this, the actress joked on the subject and said that she will not wait much longer.

“I’m going to put an expiration date on the ring”, the participant of “The great chef: celebrities” commented with a laugh. On the other hand, she indicated that a marriage requires a large investment, so they will continue saving to have enough money. “We have to plan well when we get married and how. That is why we have to continue creating content, to be able to have a dream wedding,” she said for the cameras of The Republic.

