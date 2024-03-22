Natalia Salas He has surprised more than one with news related to the health of his son who is only 3 years old. On Thursday, March 21, the actress seemed quite worried, saying that her child would undergo appendicitis surgery. She even asked for prayers for Leandro, the result of her relationship with Sergio Coloma. This Friday, March 22, the Peruvian artist used her digital platforms to share what happened to her little one and her followers were shocked by what happened.

What happened to Natalia Salas' son?

Thursday March 21 Natalia Salas caused concern among his followers after his publications on social networks, related to his three-year-old little boy. “Never self-medicate your children. Be attentive to them. Talk a lot, believe them, take care of them, take care of them a lot… There are moments for which one is simply not prepared. I thought I had shown my bravery and courage, today I know that I am vulnerable even the opposite wall and that I would like to be able to change places,” he said at the beginning.

“Would you help me by joining me in prayer? “They are going to operate on our appendicitis doll,” added the actress on her Instagram account. This showed that Natalia was in a difficult moment after learning the seriousness of her son's health.

Natalia Salas asked for prayers for her child. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Natalia Salas

What was the great news that Natalia Salas gave about her child's health?

This Friday, March 22 Natalia Salas He spoke about the health of his little Leandro and surprised with great news.

“Yesterday was the most distressing day of our lives, for me and Sergio Coloma. When they told us that they had to operate on you, I told dad that I was scared to death, that he didn't want to sedate you, have you operated on. What father or mother is prepared for that? None. I thought I was strong. Brave. Resilient. And if I am: as long as the pain and ordeal is mine,” she initially said.

“I spoke with God, I begged him and his angels to free you from any pain, I asked them with all my strength and my voice to take away any evil from you… And you are magical, Leandro. My prayers, those of others, your bright light and dad's… Everything meant that you didn't need surgery. And your appendicitis diagnosis disappeared… All that never left you while they gave you medicine and even in the CT scanner,” added Salas, who was excited that her little one was not going to undergo surgery.

Along these lines, Natalia thanked her partner Sergio Coloma for his support: “I think your enormous and good heart will never stop surprising me. I love you.”

Finally, Salas thanked his followers and friends for their messages, prayers and good wishes: “Leandro is well and healthy. He is coming home today.”