Natalia Salas continues to show courage in the midst of the treatment she is undergoing due to her breast cancer. The actress had already anticipated that this Christmas would be particularly difficult for her because she has been receiving her chemotherapy. Likewise, the influencer had also been very sensitive in networks due to the large amount of support that she has received in recent months from her family, friends and fans of hers at such a difficult time that she has been going through.

What did Natalia Salas say?

The interpreter has always been very sincere regarding the treatments she undergoes for the cancer she suffers, especially for her role as a mother. This is why she confirmed that this Christmas has not been easy due to the chemotherapies she had to undergo.

“ Without a doubt this is a super different Christmas for me, I knew that I would be somewhat unwell from the chemo, but I have felt a little worse than I expected. However, I am grateful for everything, even for being like this, because I am undergoing treatment to be better afterwards. Merry Christmas ”Natalia admitted.

However, this did not stop the actress from recovering her good mood and trying to make the best of these festivities. Through her social networks, she shared romantic Christmas photos with her partner Sergio Coloma and their little son, Leandro.

Natalia Salas thanks fans for support

Natalia Salas she took a few minutes to send an emotional message to her followers and people who have supported her throughout the process of accepting the disease that she was diagnosed with a few months ago.

“ It’s amazing how there isn’t a single day that people don’t say nice things to me, give me strength and blessings. (…) Really, I want to thank you again because all that love, all that strength, that good vibe, I feel it, it does me good and I thank you enormously, you don’t know how you empower me ”, stated the national artist.

Natalia Salas dedicates tender words to Ethel for worrying about her health: “I love you very much”

Ethel Pozo’s birthday. The host of “América Hoy” celebrated another year of her life live and received an unexpected surprise from Natalia Salas, who appeared on the set to greet her on this special date. The well-remembered actress from “Al fondo hay sitio” took a few minutes to talk about the friendship she has with the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel and how grateful she is for the support she has given her throughout all this time.

“Friend of my soul, happy birthday. You know that this year has been a storm of emotions. (…) When they told me to come, it was impossible for me to say no. I love you. I don’t have many friends in the middle, and I’m very proud to say that you are one of them. Thank you very much for going to see me at the theater”, expressed the national artist.

Ethel Pozo is moved after visiting Natalia Salas in the theater: “She is such a strong woman”

Ethel Pozo was able to meet Natalia Salas this last Friday, November 25, after visiting her at the theater to witness the play “Las chicas del 4to C.” The host used her Instagram account to express the emotion of being able to see her friend act completely normal despite battling breast cancer that she was diagnosed with.

“What a joy, really. She is such a strong woman, such a fighter, you know how she is, but to see her on stage, it has been incredible. She had already come to see her here at the Pirandello in the summer, but today she has another connotation and I really want to share with you the end, when the entire audience applauded her. They have to come see it, ”she specified. Video: Ethel Pozo.