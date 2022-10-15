Confirmed. Natalia Salas is, officially, the new pull of “In the background there is room”. The actress had an appearance in chapter 81 of the family television series broadcast on October 14 with her characters from Andrea Aguirre, who was the ex-partner of the popular ‘Fish-faced boy’ Joel González.

Natalia Salas longed to return to “In the background there is room”

It is no secret to anyone that Natalia Salas I wanted to return to the series “In the background there is room”. During a live broadcast, one of her followers asked her if she would like to play Andrea Aguirre again, and the actress euphorically replied: “ Yessssss ”.

In an interview with El Popular, Salas reconfirmed what was mentioned in his broadcast: “ That’s right, I hope the production calls me; as I repeat, it would be something beautiful. I know that some of the historical figures have already accepted and I believe that no one who was there hesitates to say yes to the call ”.

Did Andrea Aguirre from “In the background there is a place” change Natalia Salas’ life?

Natalia Salas revealed that she lived unforgettable moments thanks to her performance as Andrea Aguirre. “ In my artistic life I have a before and after since I entered the series (“There is room in the background”). I came for three months and stayed three years. extraordinary things happened to me “said the actress.

Likewise, Salas told El Popular that “There is room in the background” changed his life. “ Literally, the series is a phenomenon, with a ratings record. With them I did circus, tours not only in Peru and abroad. Until now people recognize me; what’s more, many don’t know my name, they think my name is Andrea ”, he finished.

