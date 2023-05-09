They are each other’s support. The national actress Natalia Salas He posted an emotional video with Christian Thorsen on his TikTok account. Let’s remember that both shared the set of the América Televisión series for many years in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” with the roles of Andrea and Raúl del Prado. Natalia, who has just completed her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, offered her support to the actor and former model after his diagnosis of prostate cancer was made public through an interview.

“I come to unlock a memory. I love you very much. With everything but fear.” It was what Natalia Salas wrote in the description of the video in which a comparison of images can be seen: in one they appear acting in the America series and in the other they shine in their recent reunion. The followers of both were moved by the video and supported them through the comments.

