Natalia Salas had to put her career as an actress and television presenter on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this situation has not been an excuse for the also influencer to stop working on new projects, away from the small screen and the tables of theater.

“If there is something that this pandemic has done with many, it is to take us out of our comfort zone, to change our reality. Many of us have been forced to turn 180 degrees and reinvent ourselves “, said the singer in Instagram, before presenting your venture.

“At first you get disoriented, nobody likes to lose their permanent job, then you suffer, it distresses you not knowing when the former will return. In the end you stop and create your own opportunity, ”he continued.

Natalia Salas’ new business is called La muelona and it is a brand of underwear for women. The singer revealed that she has been working for a month with her partner Sergio Coloma.

“Thus, with that heart and that desire that I put into everything, La muelona is born (…) I have many plans and many ideas that I will gradually shape. I am happy, excited, grateful and with all the batteries to not stop, “said the former driver of America today.

Natalia Salas presented her new underwear venture for women. Photo: Capture Natalia Salas Instagram

Finally, Natalia Salas wanted to thank her followers and clients for encouraging her on her adventure. “Thanks to all the people who have trusted us, thanks to those who send us their good vibes and affection. The sky is the limit ”, affirmed.

