Natalia Salas is going through one of the best moments of her life after becoming a mother a few months ago, however, this time she showed her discomfort on social networks due to an inconvenience that she experienced in an outing in which she felt exposed and vulnerable.

Through her Instagram account, the actress denounced that, while she was in a store, a subject was wearing an improvised mask without respecting the biosafety protocol.

“I just left a very expensive store where I went to buy an order, because I can’t buy there, and while I was in the queue to pay, a man came in with anything but a mask. It was as if he had taken a piece of plastic from his house, put two pitas on it and stuck it on his nose, “he said with evident indignation.

“We live in society and the rules are very simple: wear a mask (…) why he has a right over me by going to expose me and expose all the people and on top of that, when they wanted to take him out, he got spoiled, “he added.

He also stressed the importance of empathy to avoid exposing other people to contracting the disease.

“We have to respect, be empathetic with others. I don’t like to wear a mask either, I’m suffocating, I can’t stand it, but it’s what you have to do, “he said.

On the other hand, he said that his family still cannot meet their baby due to the pandemic.

“Nobody in my family knows my baby: my aunts do not know him, my cousins ​​do not know him, my father has not been able to come to meet him because we are in a pandemic and it seems to me the last straw that this guy decides to expose me when I take care of myself” , she expressed moved.

