On July 19, a new edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and, at the end of the program, Natalia Salas became the sixth eliminated. Before saying goodbye to the culinary reality show, the jury had emotional words for the actress, for which she could not help but sob. “Thank you for teaching us so much”, said Javier Masías. Moments later, she decided to sing a song from ‘The Little Mermaid’: “They’re right, I can’t leave like this (crying). Wait, ”she emphasized.

“I want you to know that I will be fine. I wish I could stay by her side. I would so much like to be here and cook at ‘The Great Chef’ with my friends… of course, I’ll be back,” said the artist. Her interpretation made not only the jury cry, but also her colleagues such as Mr. Peet and Mónica Torres.

