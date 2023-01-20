It’s been a few months now Natalia Salas made public her fight against breast cancer and, despite how difficult it is to go through this stage, the Peruvian actress, along with her husband and family, is trying to handle it in the best way and be positive, because she struggles every day to to be able to say one day that he defeated this fearsome disease. She continues to make her fun tiktoks next to Sergio Coloma, her partner, and telling her on her social networks how this process is going. In one of her Instagram stories, she recounted that she was shopping in a supermarket when a lady congratulated her on being “pregnant,” which is far from the truth for obvious reasons.

Natalia Salas shows how her son can now touch his shaved head. Photo: Natalia Salas/Instagram

What happened to Natalia Salas?

With a clown filter, Natalia Salas He recounted the following: “I just finished shopping for my house. I was waiting in line at the cash register to pay for my meals, and the lady who was before me said ‘oh, are you pregnant again?’, and I, bald and menopausal, told her ‘it’s the dress’ . I mean, I know I have to diet, but a little…”.

The actress also said that she did not take it badly because she knew it was not a malicious comment on the part of this lady, however, she took the opportunity to send a message to all those who ask these types of uncomfortable questions when a woman is overweight .

Natalia Salas asks that these types of questions not be normalized

“I had set a goal of getting pregnant until I was 38, but with my cancer process that plan is ruled out. But if I had been another woman, the lady’s question would have made me suffer. So, how important it is to normalize, not ask these types of questions”, explained Natalia Salas.