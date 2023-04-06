Natalia Salas announced, through his social networks, that his chemotherapy treatment to combat breast cancer came to an end. In recent days, the artist was admitted to an emergency room for pericarditis, which was diagnosed after having chest pains and difficulty breathing. After several days hospitalized and under observation, the artist came out of danger and was discharged to meet her loved ones again.

Due to the latest events that affected his health, he informed his followers on social networks that his last chemotherapy session had to be rescheduled.

Natalia Salas finished her chemotherapy treatment

This Wednesday, April 5, Natalia Salas reported that she was able to undergo her last chemotherapy session to combat breast cancer. In this way, the actress managed to ring the well-known ‘survivor’s bell’, a gesture made by patients who have overcome cancer or who continue to fight against it.

At this special meeting, which took place at the clinical center where she has been treated, she was accompanied by her closest relatives and friends. “I made it. I finished my chemotherapies and rang the bell.

It has been very exciting, my family and friends were there, my face says it all“, reads his Instagram post.

In the video clip that she posted on her platforms, Natalia appears next to her husband and her little son. “This week I’ve completed it, I’m going home to celebrate,” she says through tears before shaking a golden bell.

Natalia Salas is reunited with her son after being discharged

After being hospitalized for five days after her diagnosis of pericarditis, Natalia Salas received a medical discharge and was able to reunite with his loved ones. It was so that the former member of “Al fondo hay sitio” decided to document the precise moment in which she got together with her heir again.

“(Five) days that seemed to last forever… but I’m going to do what I have to do to be 100% for you and your smile”, read the description of his publication.

Natalia Salas celebrates her partner’s support after being hospitalized

Despite being hospitalized, the national interpreter took a few moments to warmly dedicate her fiancé Sergio Coloma for being aware of her medical procedures and supporting her decisions.

“Where would I be without this powerful and beautiful love? Don’t know. And thank God I won’t know… because he is always there by my side, making me laugh or drying my tears. My love, my family, my everything. I love you ”, was the message that the actress sent to her partner.

Natalia Salas published a message of love for her partner after her diagnosis of breast cancer.

