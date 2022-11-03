Santi Lesmes called Natalia Salas “distorted” during the broadcast of the program “Arriba mi gente” on Wednesday, November 2. The Spanish driver’s comment was in reference to the video recently published by the actress on her social networks, in which she shaves her hair with her partner, Sergio Coloma, due to the chemotherapy treatment she undergoes to fight against the breast cancer

“Natalia you shave your hair and continue with your disguises”, were the words that the controversial character said, which caused the surprise of his companions Gianella Neyra and Karina Borrero, who moments before had expressed words of support. “Bad, but not forced”, was the response that the artist issued live. Apparently, the driver’s comment was taken sportingly by the actress, since Lesmes ended up sending her good wishes.