They waste tenderness. Natalia Salas came to the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” in the company of Sergio Coloma, father of his little son. The couple revealed that they have wanted to get married for a long time, but this was postponed due to various circumstances that happened in their lives. After that, the remembered actress of “In the background there is room” did not hesitate to expose her beloved for wanting to organize something simple for her wedding day. “Do not be a liar. He wants us to get married, to go to the municipality and have a barbecue at home, ”she told Magaly Medina.

For his part, Sergio did not remain silent and tried to defend himself, pointing out that he had already proposed to finalize the nuptials. “I have told him: ‘We have to get married’, but he wants his hair to grow,” he clarified. After that, the national artist warned her life partner not to continue postponing this important step. “Look, oh. (…) You will be collecting, I imagine, waiting for my hair to grow”, added.

