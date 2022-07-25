Natalia Salasthe remembered Andrea from “In the background there is room”, admitted that her past relationships were not very healthy and even highlighted that there was one that was the worst of all and made her very unhappy, as she said in a question and answer session with her Instagram followers, July 24.

The toxic relationships of Natalia Salas

“Have you had a toxic relationship and how did you get out of it?” Asked an Internet user. “Yes, I have had toxic relationships” Natalia Salas replied. “Almost all of them,” she added.

“But there was one who was the queen mother of toxicity” , said. Along these lines, he added: “One day I woke up and said: ‘I want to be happy’. And I said, ‘Goodbye’.”

What toxic relationship was Natalia Salas talking about?

Although Natalia Salas avoided mentioning who that toxic ex-partner would be, a sad event is known that occurred years ago that involves Germán Loero and Juan Francisco Escobar, the latter her partner at that time.

During the 2010 Telethon, there was a fight between the two actors, since the member of “That’s life” pushed the actress, with whom he ended up months ago, when he ran into her and her new lover in the corridors of the San Juan school. Agustin.

“Don’t play the victim! You have started this!” Germán Loero yelled at Natalia Salas, after grappling with Juan Francisco Escobar, according to witnesses.

“It has been an embarrassing incident that I prefer to leave behind. I hope this kind of thing never happens again.” later declared the actress.

Currently, Natalia Salas has been in a relationship for five years with the agronomist Sergio Coloma.

Did Germán Loero and Natalia Salas become friends?

In 2019, nine years after the Telethon incident, Germán Loero surprised by posting a photo with the actress on Instagram and Twitter.

“Epic reunion with Natalia Salas”, He wrote the popular “Jerry” from “El Santo Convento” along with the hashtag “say no more” (say no more, in Spanish).

9.11.2019 | Germán Loero and Natalia Salas at the Telethon. Photo: capture Germán Loero/Twitter

What did Juan Francisco say about the fight with Germán Loero?

Juan Francisco Escobar tried to deny until the last thing that he hit the ground running with Germán Loero, who shouted at him to stop “calling and harassing” Natalia Salas.

“Everything the newspapers say is true, except for the fight. We only had a strong exchange of words . I was very upset, I don’t like women being attacked like that, one always has to be a gentleman”, explained the remembered ‘Peter McKay’ of “There is room in the background”, in an interview with Correo.