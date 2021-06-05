On Friday, June 4, Natalia Salas, former driver of America today, reported through Facebook and Instagram that she had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“No, I am not traveling. No, I did not get vaccinated in the USA ”, wrote the artist. She explained that the first dose was received at 9.15 am

The actress of Al fondo hay Sitio proceeded to explain the disposition of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) to vaccinate people with rare and orphan diseases (ERH).

“A list of more than 600 diseases was drawn (…), among them was mine,” revealed Natalia Salas. As indicated, she suffers from Hashimoto syndrome, an autoimmune endocrine disorder that was detected more than 10 years ago.

“Get my medical certificate. My blood tests and I went to the vaccination center. They validated my papers and then I received the first dose, “he said.

4.6.2021 | Actress Natalia Salas shared her experience in the MINSA vaccination program. Photo: Natalia Salas / Facebook

After that, the actress of Don’t tell me spinster expressed the emotion that overwhelmed her while she was immunized.

“I can’t put into words what I felt sitting there. Tears were coming out. He felt like he was one step closer to normal. I felt that having taken care of myself so much this year and a half was being rewarded, “he said.

Likewise, Natalia Salas indicated that with the vaccine she received, she was also protecting her son with the photographer Sergio Coloma, who was born in February of this year.

“I was reassured knowing that I will immunize him through milk. God is amazing. I am extremely happy and grateful ”, she concluded.



