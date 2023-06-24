The second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” ripped with everything! In the second program, the last six participants were presented: Antonio Pavón, Mauricio Mesones, Katia Palma, Jimmy Santi, Natalia Salas and Laura Spoya. These last two have shown their talent and passion for gastronomy on social networks, but they have also generated some suspicions about their husbands. And it is that the couples of both public figures are chefs and have extensive experience in this area. Brian Rullan is the husband of the former beauty queen, while Sergio Coloma is in a relationship with the Peruvian actress.

What happened to Natalia Salas and Laura Spoya?

José Peláez was the one who hinted at the alleged ‘advantage’ when presenting the former Miss Peru and influencer Laura Spoa. “My husband is a chef, so…”, said the model without waiting for her companions to leave the television set.

Seeing that the competitors left the Latina studio, the host of the gastronomic space exclaimed: “Natalia Salas, don’t play because your husband is a chef.” “With these advantages they are already looking for finalists. There is an arrangement and I don’t think so,” said Katia.

Natalia Salas cutting squid. Photo: Capture/Latina

Given this, the remembered Andrea from “In the background there is room” clarified: “Laura is married, but I am not. I have this ring that will be older than my son.” After this scene, which sparked laughter among the participants, they returned to the kitchen and began to prepare their dishes.

Laura Spoya in the kitchen. Photo: Capture/Latina

What did Natalia Salas say about the jury’s demands?

The actress Natalia Salas spoke of her entry into “The Great Chef: Famous” in an interview with La República. As is known, the young woman said that she had been following the culinary space in her first season and she had high expectations of being part of the reality show.

In this line, he referred to the demands of the jury in his first opportunity within the program. “It doesn’t seem fair to me, really. We’re all here, but why? This is a new group, it’s a new opportunity. We’re going to do our best,” she said.

