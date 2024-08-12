Actress Natalia Rudova and presenter Alena Vodonaeva jumped off a yacht in bikinis

Russian theater and film actress Natalia Rudova and TV presenter and blogger Alena Vodonaeva vacationed in Bodrum, Turkey. The corresponding publications appeared on their Instagram pages (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 41-year-old star of the TV series “Univer” and “Life on Call” and the 42-year-old former participant of the reality show “Dom-2” appeared before the camera in tiny black bikinis with thongs. They showed off their naked buttocks in the photo while jumping from a yacht into the water.

The celebrities also captured themselves swimming next to each other on their backs. “We have our own Kardashians at home,” Vodonaeva wrote in the caption to the shots.

Earlier in August, Natalia Rudova tried on a transparent dress in front of the camera.