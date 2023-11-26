In a new production, Ximena Diaz came to the small screen with ‘Dad in Trouble’ alongside Juan Carlos King of Castro and Luciana Blomberg. Far from being a compassionate ‘María Teresa Corbacho’, character from ‘Maricucha‘, the national artist surprised her followers by playing the villain Natalia Rodríguez, who is willing to do anything to conquer ‘Martín Seminario’ in the soap opera that she broadcasts Latin Television.

Despite her appearances in various productions, the actress revealed that she had followed another career long before dedicating herself completely to scripts and cameras. Therefore, she decided to leave the Peru to venture into new projects, but returned to the country to participate in renowned soap operas.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Loco’ Vargas criticized ‘America Today”s treatment of its guests and distanced itself: “There is no education”

What other career did Ximena Díaz, the villain of ‘Dad in trouble’, study?

The 45-year-old artist always wanted to be an actress, but one detail made her change her mind. Therefore, when she finished her school years, Díaz preferred study a degree in Business Administration. However, her future would not be in the profession she chose, but in what she always dreamed of since she was a child. After seeing Catherine Zeta-Jones in the movie ‘Chicago’, she decided to enroll in Roberto Ángeles’ workshop.

“I always loved dancing and acting, but I started to have a fear of the stage. I was afraid of being told that I was no good. That’s why I studied something else, I abandoned my dreams; but it wasn’t for long. After watching ‘Chicago’, I had a conversation with myself. “I decided to leave my fears behind and began to trust in what I could achieve.”he expressed in an interview with El Comercio.

After finishing her Business Administration degree, Ximena Díaz returned to the dream she had since she was a child. Photo: Ximena Díaz/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Matilde León from ‘Dad in trouble’: how old is she and what prestigious degree did she study at ULima?

How was Ximena Díaz’s debut on Peruvian television?

After taking some acting workshops, the administrator made her debut in the soap opera ‘Lorenzo’s wife‘ (2002). After eight years, she had the opportunity to leave the country to arrive on Argentine soil and join the cast of ‘Malparida’ and host a program on the ‘Utilísima’ channel, but she returned to Peru.

With more than 20 years of experience, Ximena Diaz He has performed in the productions of ‘Ferrando, depura sangre’, ‘RBD, la familia’, ‘La Tayson, corazón rebel’, ‘Pensión soto’, ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, ‘Maricucha’, and, currently, ‘Dad in trouble’.

#Natalia #Rodríguez #Dad #trouble #degree #actress #study #debut