Natalia Ramírez, known as ‘Marcela’, came to Peru as a producer and theater actress. The work ‘El diván rojo’ was written by the creator of ‘I am Betty, la fea’ (1999), a telenovela that continues to be broadcast worldwide. “Times have changed”, he tells us about scenes that should be approached “in another way” today. She has returned to history to analyze chapters on her YouTube channel. “I’m not a viewer, it’s incredible, but I don’t see much.”

—Fernando Gaitán in ‘El diván rojo’ (about a woman who goes to therapy) reflects on relationships, right?

—Yes, it’s a romantic comedy that one can think is over the top, that it’s just fun and that’s it, like ‘Betty’. But when you look at the background it is a very big reflection because the story was written in reverse roles. When we make the adaptation it is because the moment of humanity has changed. We can already see many man-at-arms and it may be well seen, we are practically having that metamorphosis that man had, the ladyboy.

—Not in all societies.

It’s a double standard. The womanizer had a wife, probably, like ‘Armando’, but the woman’s suffering was inside. When we reverse the roles in ‘El diván rojo’ and we see what is happening with ‘Carla Santamaría’ (Lorna Cepeda), there we begin to see the suffering of man; what about feelings and what it means to be unfaithful. So why not turn that reflection into a woman? In addition, she is criticized much harder. When leaving the work, it is very rich to have this topic of conversation.

“Would you change a role in Betty?” That is to say, at present, more than Marcela, Armando would be the antagonist.

—Yes, they are terrible (laughs). Something that Fernando always told me was ‘you’re going to see how history is going to give you the honor’. The advantage of the platforms is that people can see the product several times and you can see it from other angles. It has given the character the virtue of realizing who they really are. (But) no, I wouldn’t change them, I think it has a magic. Also, women hit each other very hard. Ugly men don’t really mind being ugly (laughs). But women are always in the stereotype…because of men and culture (macho), by ourselves.

“Would there be a scene left out today?” There is machismo…

—I would have to say them in another way. You can’t stop showing reality, it’s like hiding violence, workplace harassment, gender discrimination. Not being able to narrate it would be omitting the abuses. Soap operas are a way of exposing.

—What left the cast?

“A lot to go on.” I feel that it can be done through the love and affection that they have for us, many other things as artists that we are and as a family. It is more or less what happened with Gómez Bolaños and his family.

“But that family had problems.

—We are not, obviously, we are a dysfunctional family, but a family, we have fought and we have reconciled, but it is very clear that there is not a money problem because, in addition, the rights are not ours (laughs).

—Well, there are countries that have an advantage in rights.

-Correct. The characters are owned by RCN, it is the owner of the rights. If you want to get into that mess, imagine! The madness! and retroactive! (laughs). We have our remuneration for public transmission, not royalties, in the world. That problem happened in the Gaviria government. When we had the economic crisis due to the lack of light, an arrangement was made and a concession was made for us to withdraw the royalties. We were never able to get them back.