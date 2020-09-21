Natalia Pouzireff is going to be vaccinated against the flu. “If we had a vaccine against Covid-19, we would be more reassured. So here we are lucky to have a vaccine. I think it’s good that everyone gets vaccinated. There should not be any inventory problems for this vaccine. The flu comes on gradually. We can stagger vaccinations “, assures MP LREM.

Xavier Bertrand does not hide his ambition for the 2022 presidential election. “I was quite surprised at the turn that his speech took, very anchored on traditional LR values: security and immigration. He left this party, but seeks to be dubbed”, she comments.

Six partial legislative elections took place on Sunday with massive abstention. LREM lost a seat in Yvelines and no candidate in the second round. “It’s a disappointment. The LR and PS parties have been on the scene for longer and are benefiting from the abstention”, Natalia Pouzireff analysis.

You can no longer be mayor and deputy and deputies prefer to be mayors. “Being a member of parliament means having less local power to implement public policies. This creates a feeling of powerlessness for some”, explains the elected representative of Yvelines.