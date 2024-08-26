Singer Natalia Podolskaya showed off her figure in a short jumpsuit

Russian singer Natalia Podolskaya showed off her figure in a revealing outfit in the gym. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram stories (social network banned in Russia; belongs to Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Photo: @nataliapodolskaya

In the posted photo, the 42-year-old singer was photographed in front of a mirror in a red cropped jumpsuit with thin straps, which hugged her body and emphasized her figure. The star put on gray sneakers and gathered her hair in a low ponytail. At the same time, she refused to wear makeup.

Earlier, Podolskaya showed her face without makeup. The singer appeared lying on a medical couch.