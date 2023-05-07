Singer Natalya Podolskaya and TV presenter Regina Todorenko starred in pink bikinis on the beach in Dubai. A joint photo of two celebrities appeared in Podolskaya’s Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Podolskaya wore a classic pale pink two-piece swimsuit, Todorenko chose a more revealing bikini style that showed her lower chest. “Together with Regina, we control the shore, guys! All is clear! The sea is calm, there are no riots, but we will fix it, ”the performer signed the picture.

Commentators said that both stars are in great shape. “What figures, goddesses”, “What can I say – you can afford it, chic”, “Wow, beauties,” they wrote.

Earlier, a topless video was published by the model and lover of rapper Timati Valentina Ivanova. The musician’s girlfriend shared pictures without clothes, taken during a vacation in Mexico.