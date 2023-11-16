Over the last few hours, Natalia Paragoni he openly shared his concerns about the health of his daughter, Ginevra, the result of his relationship with Andrea Zelletta. The well-known former competitor of Men and women, a prominent and much discussed figure in the world of the web, clearly expressed his apprehension regarding a particular episode linked to the child’s health. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Natalia Paragoni is one of television characters most loved and discussed in the world of the web. The influencer is always very active on social where he shares moments of his work and his daily life together with all his fans.

Recently, Paragoni told her followers some backstory relating to the former vaccinations of Geneva, revealing that during the procedure he even shared tears with his little girl. These were his words:

Today, for the little girl’s second booster shot… I cried with her

This event aroused public attention and interest, amplifying the influencer mother’s concern for her daughter’s health. Hers. His decision to share such intimate and personal moments about her daughter’s health further fueled the hype around her figure. In this context, his sincerity in expressing fears and emotions related to Ginevra’s health, he made the story even more engaging for his fans and the public in general.

In any case, currently the daughter of Natalia and Andrea Zelletta is in excellent health conditions. Now that the first vaccinations have been carried out, the influencer can finally focus on the tranquility and care of his beloved Geneva.