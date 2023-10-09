Natalia Merino, influencer known as ‘Cinnamon Style’, is in the eye of social networks, as Ric La Torre spread some strong images in which her husband, Sebastián Guerrero, is seen kissing a woman of unknown identity. Ric confirmed her separation and noted that she sought to communicate with the public figure, who indicated that she separated from her husband six days ago. Both have not spoken publicly, however, users expressed their support for Natalia, since she had just celebrated with Guerrero the first birthday of their daughter they have in common.

Who was Natalia Merino’s husband caught with?

According to the content creator, her husband would have been recorded with a co-worker. “The video is from yesterday, Saturday, October 7, exactly one week after we separated with a girl from his office with whom he has worked for months”he noted in a statement on Instagram. “It’s a shame that they haven’t valued you, you are a hard worker”, “Up, Canelita, no one dies of love”, “Don’t let yourself be defeated”, “You are strong”, “Let’s be empathetic with her, they will know how to handle the situation”. situation”, were some of the user comments.

What did Natalia Merino say before her husband’s ampay?

‘Cinnamon Style’He used his official Instagram profile to make known to the public an extensive statement providing details of how his separation with ‘Chas’ occurred. In the letter, she confirmed that it was he who decided to separate from her even though she was still willing to continue fighting for her marriage. The couple who got married in September 2018 have a daughter in common, just one year old.

“The video spread on social networks caught me by surprise and it has been very painful to see. We were going through a difficult time, we separated for a month and we tried again and lived together. However, I was still willing to keep trying, but “Sebastián made the decision to separate us and left the house on Friday, September 29,” he pointed out at the beginning.

Natalia Merino indicated that she had separated a month ago, but that they decided to resume the relationship. Photo: Instagram / Natalia Merino

#Natalia #Merinos #husband #Cinnamon #Style #caught #kissing #woman #announces #separation

Natalia Merino, influencer known as ‘Cinnamon Style’, is in the eye of social networks, as Ric La Torre spread some strong images in which her husband, Sebastián Guerrero, is seen kissing a woman of unknown identity. Ric confirmed her separation and noted that she sought to communicate with the public figure, who indicated that she separated from her husband six days ago. Both have not spoken publicly, however, users expressed their support for Natalia, since she had just celebrated with Guerrero the first birthday of their daughter they have in common.

Who was Natalia Merino’s husband caught with?

According to the content creator, her husband would have been recorded with a co-worker. “The video is from yesterday, Saturday, October 7, exactly one week after we separated with a girl from his office with whom he has worked for months”he noted in a statement on Instagram. “It’s a shame that they haven’t valued you, you are a hard worker”, “Up, Canelita, no one dies of love”, “Don’t let yourself be defeated”, “You are strong”, “Let’s be empathetic with her, they will know how to handle the situation”. situation”, were some of the user comments.

What did Natalia Merino say before her husband’s ampay?

‘Cinnamon Style’He used his official Instagram profile to make known to the public an extensive statement providing details of how his separation with ‘Chas’ occurred. In the letter, she confirmed that it was he who decided to separate from her even though she was still willing to continue fighting for her marriage. The couple who got married in September 2018 have a daughter in common, just one year old.

“The video spread on social networks caught me by surprise and it has been very painful to see. We were going through a difficult time, we separated for a month and we tried again and lived together. However, I was still willing to keep trying, but “Sebastián made the decision to separate us and left the house on Friday, September 29,” he pointed out at the beginning.

Natalia Merino indicated that she had separated a month ago, but that they decided to resume the relationship. Photo: Instagram / Natalia Merino

#Natalia #Merinos #husband #Cinnamon #Style #caught #kissing #woman #announces #separation

Natalia Merino, influencer known as ‘Cinnamon Style’, is in the eye of social networks, as Ric La Torre spread some strong images in which her husband, Sebastián Guerrero, is seen kissing a woman of unknown identity. Ric confirmed her separation and noted that she sought to communicate with the public figure, who indicated that she separated from her husband six days ago. Both have not spoken publicly, however, users expressed their support for Natalia, since she had just celebrated with Guerrero the first birthday of their daughter they have in common.

Who was Natalia Merino’s husband caught with?

According to the content creator, her husband would have been recorded with a co-worker. “The video is from yesterday, Saturday, October 7, exactly one week after we separated with a girl from his office with whom he has worked for months”he noted in a statement on Instagram. “It’s a shame that they haven’t valued you, you are a hard worker”, “Up, Canelita, no one dies of love”, “Don’t let yourself be defeated”, “You are strong”, “Let’s be empathetic with her, they will know how to handle the situation”. situation”, were some of the user comments.

What did Natalia Merino say before her husband’s ampay?

‘Cinnamon Style’He used his official Instagram profile to make known to the public an extensive statement providing details of how his separation with ‘Chas’ occurred. In the letter, she confirmed that it was he who decided to separate from her even though she was still willing to continue fighting for her marriage. The couple who got married in September 2018 have a daughter in common, just one year old.

“The video spread on social networks caught me by surprise and it has been very painful to see. We were going through a difficult time, we separated for a month and we tried again and lived together. However, I was still willing to keep trying, but “Sebastián made the decision to separate us and left the house on Friday, September 29,” he pointed out at the beginning.

Natalia Merino indicated that she had separated a month ago, but that they decided to resume the relationship. Photo: Instagram / Natalia Merino

#Natalia #Merinos #husband #Cinnamon #Style #caught #kissing #woman #announces #separation

Natalia Merino, influencer known as ‘Cinnamon Style’, is in the eye of social networks, as Ric La Torre spread some strong images in which her husband, Sebastián Guerrero, is seen kissing a woman of unknown identity. Ric confirmed her separation and noted that she sought to communicate with the public figure, who indicated that she separated from her husband six days ago. Both have not spoken publicly, however, users expressed their support for Natalia, since she had just celebrated with Guerrero the first birthday of their daughter they have in common.

Who was Natalia Merino’s husband caught with?

According to the content creator, her husband would have been recorded with a co-worker. “The video is from yesterday, Saturday, October 7, exactly one week after we separated with a girl from his office with whom he has worked for months”he noted in a statement on Instagram. “It’s a shame that they haven’t valued you, you are a hard worker”, “Up, Canelita, no one dies of love”, “Don’t let yourself be defeated”, “You are strong”, “Let’s be empathetic with her, they will know how to handle the situation”. situation”, were some of the user comments.

What did Natalia Merino say before her husband’s ampay?

‘Cinnamon Style’He used his official Instagram profile to make known to the public an extensive statement providing details of how his separation with ‘Chas’ occurred. In the letter, she confirmed that it was he who decided to separate from her even though she was still willing to continue fighting for her marriage. The couple who got married in September 2018 have a daughter in common, just one year old.

“The video spread on social networks caught me by surprise and it has been very painful to see. We were going through a difficult time, we separated for a month and we tried again and lived together. However, I was still willing to keep trying, but “Sebastián made the decision to separate us and left the house on Friday, September 29,” he pointed out at the beginning.

Natalia Merino indicated that she had separated a month ago, but that they decided to resume the relationship. Photo: Instagram / Natalia Merino

#Natalia #Merinos #husband #Cinnamon #Style #caught #kissing #woman #announces #separation