The year of separations? Natalia Merino She is in the public eye after the video of her still husband, Sebastián Guerrero, kissing a woman at a party. The content creator pointed out that the clip took her by surprise, since they had separated just a week ago, and he left the home they shared on September 29. Natalia also thanked her followers for the expressions of affection, and pointed out that she will continue to move forward. “knowing that he gave everything.”

YOU CAN SEE: Natalia Merino’s husband, ‘Cinnamon Style’, is caught kissing another woman and announces separation

What did Natalia Merino say about her separation from her husband?

‘Cinnamon Style’ He used his official Instagram profile to make known to the public an extensive statement in which he provided details of how his separation with ‘Chas’ occurred. In the letter, she confirmed that it was he who decided to separate from her, even though she was still willing to continue fighting for her marriage. The couple, who got married in September 2018, have a daughter together, just one year old.

“The video spread on social networks caught me by surprise and it has been very painful to watch. We were going through a difficult time, we separated for a month and we tried again and lived together. However, I was still willing to keep trying, but Sebastián made the decision to separate us and left the house on Friday, September 29,” she said at the beginning.

Natalia Merino indicated that she had separated a month ago, but that they decided to resume the relationship. Photo: Instagram / Natalia Merino

YOU CAN SEE: Natalia Merino from Cinnamonstyle announces the birth of her baby: “The purest and most beautiful love”

Who is the woman with whom Natalia Merino’s husband was caught?

After the video was spread by the influencer as well Ric La Torre, Natalia confirmed that the woman with whom her husband stars in the video is a co-worker and that the images date from Saturday, October 7, just a week after they separated. Finally, Natalia took the opportunity to thank her followers for the expressions of affection, but not before mentioning that “when there is love, one fights.”

“The video is from yesterday, Saturday, October 7, exactly one week after we separated with a girl from his office with whom he has worked for months. (…) One enters a relationship and starts a family, always hoping and giving the best. Things are not easy, but when there is love, one fights. Thank you for all your love, it means a lot to me. I will be strong, knowing that I gave it my all“Natalia concluded.

#Natalia #Merino #Cinnamon #Style #speaks #ampay #quotIt #surprise #painful #seequot