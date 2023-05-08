During the most recent episode of very true, Natalia Mastrota he opened his heart to Silvia Toffanin. The daughter of Giorgio Mastrota and Natalia Estrada has decided to leave some statements regarding her private and sentimental life. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Natalia Mastrota for being a celebrity ski champion. The daughter of Giorgio Mastrota and Natalia Estrada has decided to keep the distances from the entertainment world. However, for the first time she starred in a ‘interview to very truethe program conducted by Silvia Toffanin.

Guest in bet broadcast on Saturday 6 May 2023, the 27-year-old let herself go to some unpublished confidences. In detail, she touched on several subjects: from the relationship with her parents, to her career as a ski champion up to a very dark period of her life. During the interview she Natalia she revealed that she had suffered from food disordersespecially bulimia:

At 18 I did DIY diets and this led me into the vortex of eating disorders.

In addition to his family, the salvation of Natalia was it sport:

I have suffered from bulimia for five years. Then I talked about it with my grandmother, mother’s mother, who pushed me to talk about it. Sport helped me get out of it. I went to a clinic near London and found the tools to heal.

Natalia Mastrota on the separation of her parents

Furthermore, Mastrota could not help but talk about the separation of his parents, Giorgio Mastrota and Natalia Estrada. The couple separated when she was just three years old. Despite the end of their love story they have decided to keep good relations for the love of their daughter.