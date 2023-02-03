Despite her media fame, Natalia Málaga has managed to keep her private life away from the screens, but below we will tell you details about who her husband was once, Gustavo Zevallos.

Natalia Malaga She is one of the most representative figures of Peruvian sports due to her successful career as a volleyball player and later as a coach of the Peruvian national team of that discipline. For this reason, her significance went beyond the courts and little by little her appearance in other programs in which she was characterized as Doña Bárbara became more frequent due to her strong personality.

However, a little-known facet of the award-winning athlete was always her personal life. For example, it is known that she has a 26-year-old daughter, but few people are aware of who is the father of this young woman and Natalia’s former husband.

Who is Gustavo Zevallos, ex-partner of Natalia Málaga?

Gustavo Zevallos He was a former soccer player with a brief stint at Alianza Lima and now works in the leadership area within the world of soccer. For example, the manager was manager of the Peruvian team, Sporting Cristal and the Victorian club.

Gustavo Zevallos was sports manager of Alianza Lima between 2016 and 2021. Photo GLR

Here he reached media significance, as he was part of the championship that the blue and white team won in 2017. His last experience was in 2021 at the Cusco FC club, but currently he seems to have taken a break and has stayed away from the sports organizations.

What was the relationship between Natalia Málaga and Gustavo Zevallos like?

Natalia Malaga and Gustavo Zevallos They met when he still belonged to the Peruvian volleyball team and it was this era led by Man Bo Park. In those days, the professional player had to be very careful with her relationship, since the Korean coach was very strict regarding her intimate life.

Natalia Malaga and her daughter Natalia Zevallos Malaga. Photo: GLR

“It was super strict, so much so that our lovers were waiting for us three blocks from El Olivar de Jesús María. Oops, if I saw you, the next day I wouldn’t even take you into account. I didn’t want that, not a damn. I told Gustavo (Zevallos) not to even show up and he made a row at me,” he told El Popular in 2020.

Why is Natalia Málaga always at Eva Ayllón’s concerts?

Another issue that has been linked to Natalia Málaga is her relationship with Eva Ayllón. In social networks, all kinds of versions are woven about the type of closeness of her, for which Adriana Quevedo decided to speak about it. The actress assured that the athlete is part of the work team of the Creole, so they are always seen together in each presentation of the singer.

“I know that they have been working together for years. Natalia is part of the staff of the concerts and presentations of Eva Ayllón. She had to be there to fix things anyway, ”she stated in” Love and Fire “.

Natalia Málaga receives criticism for not greeting Peruvians in Italy

In July 2022, Eva Ayllón made a series of presentations in Italy for the national holidays of Peru accompanied by Natalia Málaga. The former volleyball player was seen finalizing details for the Creole show, but she did not greet other Peruvians who wanted to ask her for a photo of her, for which she was criticized on social networks.

“This was the Eva Ayllón concert here in Milan and, suddenly, Natalia Málaga comes out arranging the last details for the concert. But she was well spared, she didn’t greet anyone, not a raised hand or a smile, she wrote a follow from Instarandula.