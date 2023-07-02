Natalia Malaga He is a figure who has tried to keep his sentimental life away from the cameras and reflectors. However, in recent months, speculation began about a possible romance between her and the singer Eva Ayllón. Although the Creole interpreter has made it clear that they both share a beautiful friendship and a professional bond, the former coach of the women’s volleyball team has decided to talk about these rumors in relation to her love situation.

What did Natalia Málaga say about her sentimental life?

Natalia Malaga gave an interview for the YouTube channel of Carlos Vilchez. In conversation with the popular ‘Carlota’, the former athlete referred to the criticism she has received for her way of being and expressing herself.

“Not everyone likes me, my badge is ‘Natagria’ because I’m sour when it comes to saying things, I’m not going to deceive you, I’m not going to lie to you. To me, when they support me, put that the ca *. If the mother lied to a girl, put it on, don’t invent me hu***, do you understand me? Malaga In the beginning.

On the other hand, the former athlete asked the media not to invent stories in relation to her intimate life. Let’s remember that it was rumored that there could be a possible sentimental link between her and Eva Ayllón after seeing them together on various occasions. “Don’t be envious who want to spoil one’s image and life. Nobody knows my life, the only one who knows is me”said Malaga.

What is the link between Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón?

Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga have been seen together on several occasions. After this closeness, many began to question themselves regarding the bond that both shared. In an interview with Magaly Medina, the Creole interpreter revealed that the former athlete worked as a coach within her staff and her main function was to negotiate contracts.

In this sense, the Peruvian singer has not hesitated to dedicate a few words to her friend for accompanying her in recent months. “I am grateful that she has appeared in my life (…). I have many angels and she is one of them (…). I love her very much because she is such a tender being, so affectionate, so loving, so respectful, so careful,” were the words of ayllon for Malaga.

