Nothing was saved. Natalia Málaga was on the channel Youtube by Verónica Linares, La Linares, in which she opened her heart and decided to narrate little-discussed passages from her career in sports and her personal life, especially when the Olympic medalist is known for the dedicated care she gives to her privacy. The former coach explained that her popular character is due to various experiences in her childhood. What happened to her?

What did Natalia Malaga say about her strong character?

Natalia Malaga has been the most recent guest on the talk show Veronica Linares, in which he shared details of his childhood. She revealed that she grew up with many siblings and, being the youngest, she was always the victim of teasing, which made her very sad. Therefore, she was forced to strengthen her personality to prevent these moments from affecting her emotionally.

“I am the last of nine siblings, five women, four men. The four men had me as ‘butter’. They always grabbed me by ‘lorna’ and it made me angry. It was the same with people on the street, they told me: ‘Let’s play hide and seek.’ And I said: ‘Me too.’ I counted to 50… and they were already playing hide and seek and they hadn’t come looking for me. They told me: ‘Go into the garage, no one will find you there.’ And I was left alone“, admitted the athlete.

In addition to this, Natalia was honest and confessed that those experiences “made her develop character.” “They played soccer with my ball, they kicked it, they threw it, they threw it on the vine with thorns and they burst it. I would go crying to my mom, go out and yell at the others, and they would die laughing. Do you think they bought me another ball? No… You learn to deal with the adversities that come your way“said Malaga.

What did Carlos Ayllón say about Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga?

Carlos AyllonHe referred to the much-talked-about friendship between Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga, downplaying the speculation “I don’t see anything strange between them, as is implied. I consider them to be very good friends. Unfortunately, gossip sells,” said the artist for El Comercio.

