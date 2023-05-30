“The Great Chef: Famous” started this week with the repechage programs, in which all the eliminated returned to their stations with the mission of continuing in the contest. one of them was Natalia Malaga, who had to prepare a strawberry cheesecake again to try to convince the jury. However, the volleyball player never expected a small detail to ruin the good taste that her dessert had.

When the three judges tried their preparation, they found pieces of plastic inside it, which caused profound discomfort. Given this, the coach exploded in front of the cameras, since she had only received praise from Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio. “I’m very bitter,” she said before leaving.

