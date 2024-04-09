In a recent episode that has captured the public's attention and generated conversations on social networks and the media, the former volleyball player and emblematic figure of Peruvian sports Natalia Málaga has faced direct questions from Cecilia Tait about the rumors that link her romantically. with the renowned Creole singer Eva Ayllón. This dialogue took place in the latest edition of Tait's podcast, a space that usually addresses current topics with prominent personalities.

The conversation, full of sincerity and moments of tension, took place in an atmosphere of mutual respect, but was not free of uncomfortable moments. Cecilia Tait, Olympic medalist and known for her direct nature, she did not hesitate to address the rumors circulating on social networks and put Málaga and Ayllón, two very loved and respected public figures in Peru, in the spotlight. Natalia Málaga, for her part, responded frankly, in an attempt to clarify her position and the nature of her relationship with Eva Ayllón.

What did Cecilia Tait say about the alleged romance of Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón?

Cecilia Tait She was surprised to discover the comments and speculation on social platforms that suggested a relationship beyond the friendship between Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón. “I wanted to find out, before they send me the guideline, I'm going to verify if everything they send me is true. I say: 'Natalia Málaga… partner of Eva Ayllón'”Tait commented and reflected his astonishment at the rumors. During the interview, he recalled a previous conversation in which Málaga had made comments about individual freedom and the importance of not judging personal decisions, especially with regard to sexual orientation.

“Do you remember that I once asked you, when you went to my house, and we talked about this situation. You told me: 'Well, if someone wants to come out of the closet, let them come out, but don't f…'” he questioned. Tait.

What did Natalia Málaga say about Eva Ayllón?

Natalia Malagaknown for her firmness both on and off the court, did not mince words when answering. “But it is a saying, that they speak whatever they want, but that they do not judge anyone who does not know anyone's life,” expressed Malaga. Likewise, he highlighted his position regarding comments and judgments based on unfounded speculation.

Furthermore, when asked directly about the reason for the rumors linking her to the artist, Málaga suggested that people's curiosity and morbidity often lead to misinterpretations. “I don't know, the mind is morbid (…). They see me with Eva, with a thousand people, why can they hallucinate…?”, she mentioned.

What did Eva Ayllón say about Natalia Málaga?

“I am grateful that she has appeared in my life (…). I have many angels and she is one of them (…). I love her very much because she is such a tender being, so affectionate, so loving, so respectful, so careful “said the singer.

