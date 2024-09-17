Natalia Litvinova (Gomel, Belarus, 38 years old) tells how one day a classmate came to school with huge, fragrant apples. In the middle of the classroom, he took one out of his backpack and said: “Take a bite.” She refused. He insisted, wanting to make her share in the sin. The apples, although pretty, had been picked from a tree that grew within the perimeter called the “Chernobyl exclusion zone,” the place where the land was forever poisoned. Recalling her childhood in the Belarusian city where she was born a few months after the fire at reactor 4 and a few years before the collapse of the Soviet Union, the writer and poet, author of poetry collections such as Basket of braids either Nostalgia on a burning stampreview in Fireflywinner of the Lumen Novel Prize, tells her own story before and after emigrating to Argentina. She also unearths secrets from the lives of the women in her family that they themselves had kept silent about for decades.

Ask. Where does ‘Luciérnaga’ come from?

Answer. Ten years ago I had the idea of ​​doing something with family history, but not a novel, I never thought about a novel, I think about everything for poetry, but it didn’t fit because I needed more length. I didn’t need to condense but to open my throat, to speak more. And 10 years ago, for the first time, my mother told me that my grandmother, her mother Catalina, had been kidnapped during World War II. I was already 30 years old and I looked at her and said: “How am I going to find out about this now?”

P. He had to unearth his own past.

R. She told me: “I don’t want to talk about the past, it hurts me.” And I answered: “But I am my grandmother’s granddaughter and I do want to talk about this, even if you don’t want me to.” And when she refused, I said: “What if you write it down for me? Because writing is kinder. Write me what you know, what you want. Make me a family tree.” For a long time I didn’t know anything about my maternal grandparents. There was a lot of silence about it. I understood that it had to do with the war, with the history of the Slavic countries. I had that deeply ingrained in me, but returning to my mother’s house shook me.

P. Like the protagonist, you had just broken up with your partner and had returned to your mother’s house.

R. Yes, and I felt so vulnerable that I couldn’t think of a better idea than to start digging deeper into sadness. I felt that this was the opportunity, if I was going to live with my mother, we had to do this together. And it started to happen, being in the kitchen, which we already know is the place to meet for those of us who come from the Soviet Union. My mother told me: “Don’t say this out loud or let’s not say it so loud for the neighbors.” And I: “Mom, but we are speaking in Russian, what is a neighbor going to understand?”

P. Being in Argentina.

R. But the Soviet world is still very much present, even though we are a different generation and freedom is something else for us. We are born thinking that we are free, but our parents, as Svetlana Alexievich says, had to fight for freedom or die for freedom.

P. Much of its story is built with dialogue.

R. I always knew that it was my mother, the kitchen and a notebook, and that I had to work very well on the dialogues, so that they didn’t lose that oral quality, as a thank you for everything that Svetlana Aleksievich opened up for us, listening to others, to ordinary people.

P. Were you worried about how your mother might take it?

R. I was more worried about my brother than my mother, it’s a subject that affects him more. He was a teenager when we arrived in Argentina, I was 10, he was 13 and for him it was brutal, the change with adolescence, having to survive. Your parents would drop you off at school and it was like: “Survive kids, because we’re going to look for work.” We didn’t know how to speak anything, we knew three words. We didn’t prepare for the move.

P. He calls it a move in the book too, but it was a migration.

R. I didn’t think about that when I wrote it, but I usually call it exile because for me it was forced. My mother started selling everything and my father said yes to everything very submissively.

P. Was migrating your mother’s idea?

R. Yes, and for me it was like a punishment. Emotionally I distanced myself a lot from her.

P. The image of the submissive man is surprising, it is far from that of the strong Soviet man or the immigrant who makes a living.

R. I didn’t know that man, I didn’t have that role model. I think my father inherited that submission from his father, my grandfather, who returned traumatized from World War II. My father cried and my mother never cried. She only cries once in the book, when her husband dies. The father was in football, he was smoking all the time, he was at work and the mother is the one who defended him, the one who made the move work or the one who suggested the exile. Women do things and men survive as best they can.

P. They are men who do not sustain.

R. It is women who hold everything together. They are there to keep it from breaking.

P. As Catalina would say: women are the fuel of the Soviet Union.

R. I had a lot of fun writing those dialogues.

P. You didn’t know the grandmother, with whom you talk in swamps.

R. No, but I wanted to talk to her and I had to make it up.

Natalia Litvinova, this Monday in Madrid. Pablo Monge

P. What does the swamp represent?

R. For me, it is memory. And my grandmother did work in a swamp. She was forced to work in one when she returned from Germany. First she was kidnapped by the Nazis and then she came back, and Stalin sentenced her to work for three years in a swamp extracting peat. But I did not want to deal only with the dark side of our history, because they were women who sang, who left a legacy. They had friends, lovers. With all their traumas and fears, they were able to lead a life and support a lot of children in poor villages. There had to be a bright side, because if we survived there was a bright side. Chernobyl already gave me the darkness.

P. It is clear that this part of history, even though the State tries to hide it, is known to people, people talk about it at home, people whisper about it.

R. Yes, the state could not keep everything quiet, but there were still very serious consequences of misinformation. We ate from contaminated soil. Food continued to be canned. Nobody stopped production. Decontaminating the children meant admitting the error and accepting the fall of the Soviet Union.

P. Did you return to Belarus?

R. Just once, and it was like being in a movie. The park in front of my house was a military base. I asked questions to my parents’ friends who had stayed behind and they all answered: “Why do you want to know that?”

P. A constant suspicion.

R. Yes, and they told me that radiation and those issues were no longer talked about, that everything had been resolved, that the river had taken it away.

P. Are you following Belarusian politics?

R. We only see Lukashenko’s memes [el presidente] screaming like a father.

P. Batka [padre en bielorruso]they still call him.

R. It is a complete infantilization of the people. He has been in power for 30 years, many people do not know any other president.

P. Was it difficult to transcribe into Spanish conversations and memories that take place in Russian?

R. No, because I think in both languages. My mother wrote me her stories in Russian. It amazes me because she tells me things about the Nazis, she tells me things about Chernobyl and then she says: “I don’t find it interesting to talk about these things.” And the novel is born from that amazement. Why is it not interesting to talk about a woman who was kidnapped? Why do we continue to think that we are not worthy of telling that story?

P. Do you think, as Rilke says, that a man’s homeland is his childhood?

R. Yes, absolutely. And Louise Glück also said that we see the world only once and that is in childhood. Sometimes childhood is trivialised a bit in books, but that is not the case. For a child, childhood is not trivial.

P. Not all childhoods bear the weight of radioactivity and the collapse of an empire.

R. It was a tough childhood, but for a girl, for example, radiation is natural. I remember very specific things from my childhood and they all have to do with the crisis, the radiation. Beauty was only in nature.

P. He writes: “I believe that dense thoughts are our family heritage and we do what we can to keep from sinking.”

R. Sometimes I think of the women in my family and I tell them: “Girls, let’s get our act together because we have heavy thoughts, a heavy story, we’re sinking, let’s do something, let’s joke, let’s sing, let’s put flowers on our heads.” As Rilke also says, singing is existence. Let’s take charge: let’s sing.

