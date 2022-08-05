Colombia vibrated with the silver medal it achieved Natalie Linares in the long jump competition World Championships in Athletics in the U-20 categorywhich takes place in Cali.

Linares achieved his best record in the fourth jump with 6 meters and 59 centimeters, which gave him the peace of mind to secure his position in the competition.

The gold went to the Bulgarian Plamena Mitkova, who in his third jump achieved 6 m, 66 c. The bronze was in the hands of the Italian Marta Armani, with 6 m, 62 c.



The Colombian athlete got her place in the final in the test last Wednesday, in which she obtained a record of 6 m, 31 c.



The current champion of the Bolivarian Games and number two in the world ranking achieved his goal on the first attempt, but jumped twice more for a record of 5.93 meters and 5.68 m.

It is the eighth medal in the history of Colombian athletics in this type of event, a path that opened Norma González when she got the bronze in the 400 meters flat in Chile 2000.

Photo: www.runningcolombia.com

Then the turn was for Eider Arevalo and Sandra Lorena Arenas on the go. The first got gold and Arenas was bronze in Barcelona 2012.



In Poland 2016, Evelyn Rivera won silver in the 200 meter dash. In 2018, at the World Cup in Tampere, Finland, María Fernanda Murillo won bronze in the high jump with a record of 1.90 meters.



Jhon Berrío was second in Nairobi, Kenya, last year, in the long jump competition with a mark of 7.97 meters.

In this World Cup in Cali, Colombia got silver in the javelin throw with Valentina Barrios, with a record of 57.84 meters, a new national mark.

